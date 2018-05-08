Chelsea initiate contact over transfer of 169-goal superstar to replace Alvaro Morata

Chelsea have reportedly made initial enquiries over the potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani to replace Alvaro Morata this summer.

The Blues are keen on a move for the prolific Uruguay international as Morata becomes a reported target for his old club Juventus, according to Tuttosport, as translated by the Metro.

Cavani has been one of the deadliest finishers in Europe for a number of years now, first impressing at Napoli before making the big-money move to PSG in 2013.

Since then, the 31-year-old has scored 169 goals in 244 appearances for PSG, becoming their all-time leading scorer and helping himself to four Ligue 1 titles in the process.

Despite his age, Cavani does look like he’d be an ideal fit for Premier League football, with his height and strength meaning he might be better equipped than the off-form Morata to scrap it out against the tough defences of the English top flight.

Chelsea certainly look in need of an upgrade up front, with Morata failing miserably at replacing Diego Costa this season with a highly disappointing first year at Stamford Bridge.

Cavani is more in the Costa or Didier Drogba mould and the Metro suggest he’d likely be available this summer as long as PSG themselves can also bag a replacement.