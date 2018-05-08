Chelsea rival Liverpool and Manchester United for £52million attacker transfer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to rival the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United for the transfer of £52million-rated Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir.

The France international has had a superb season in Ligue 1, contributing 22 goals and 8 assists to Lyon’s cause to establish himself as one of the finest talents in Europe.

Chelsea could certainly do with an attacker of Fekir’s quality after their disappointing season, and L’Equipe report that they’ve joined the running following speculation that he could be set for Liverpool, while Manchester United are also mentioned as having shown an interest this season.

L’Equipe state Fekir could likely cost £52m, which seems a reasonable fee for a player of his calibre in this current market.

Lyon don’t have the best track record of keeping their star players, with Alexandre Lacazette only last summer leaving the club for a move to Arsenal.

Chelsea may struggle to lure top talent if they miss out on the top four but an addition like Fekir could help make sure the Blues are stronger contenders for a Champions League place or even the Premier League title next season.

While the likes of Eden Hazard and Willian are quality performers, the west Londoners could do with more options and perhaps with some fresh blood as things have gone a little stale at Stamford Bridge this term.