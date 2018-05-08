Chelsea vs Huddersfield Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Chelsea host Huddersfield in the Premier League with the race for Champions League places at stake.

The Blues kept their hopes of finishing in the top four last weekend when Olivier Giroud’s header helped to beat rivals Liverpool by a single goal.

Chelsea have bounced back lately with five wins in a row, with in-form front-man Giroud scoring four goals in his last five appearances.

Spurs lost to West Brom on Saturday meaning Antonio Conte’s men are two points behind.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, gained an unlikely draw away to champions Manchester City on Sunday to keep their hopes of Premier League survival alive.

When is Chelsea vs Huddersfield and what time is kick-off?

Chelsea host Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm on Wednesday, May 9.

Chelsea vs Huddersfield Live Stream and TV channel info

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm BST.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and SkyGo app.

Chelsea vs Huddersfield team news

Marcos Alonso returned from suspension against Liverpool and started the game on Sunday.

Danny Drinkwater (calf), David Luiz (ankle) and Ethan Ampadu (ankle) are sidelined, according to the Evening Standard.

The Evening Standard also say that Conte could rotate his team as he has an eye on the FA Cup final against Manchester Utd.

Huddersfield are hoping that Tom Ince is fit after the midfielder missed the trip to Manchester on Sunday, as per Goal, but Danny Williams and Elias Kachunga are again unavailable.

Chelsea vs Huddersfield odds

Chelsea – 1/6

Draw – 15/2

Huddersfield – 18/1