Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly desperate to rejoin Juventus, who have made a loan offer for the Spaniard with a view to a permanent transfer.

This is according to the Sun, who claim Morata and his wife would be happier moving back to Turin after a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Chelsea rival Liverpool and Manchester United for £52million attacker transfer

Despite his arrival from Real Madrid being met with big expectations, Morata has scored just 15 goals in 45 games for Chelsea, failing to look anything like the replacement for Diego Costa the club truly needed.

The 25-year-old has missed some big chances and seemed to struggle with the pace of the game in England after a career spent mainly in Spain and Italy up until now.

Many top players have struggled to show their best form in the Premier League so Morata would not be the first by any means, but it could mean he seeks a speedy departure this summer.

Morata spent two years at Juventus and clearly did enough to impress as the Sun report they want him on a three-year loan deal with the option of making the move permanent for around £52.8million.

This doesn’t exactly seem ideal for Chelsea, who may want to try and raise some transfer funds as soon as possible from his departure in order to bring in a replacement up front.

Chelsea could target Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani as a replacement for Morata, according to Tuttosport, as translated by the Metro.