After being forced off with a knock at half-time in El Clasico on Sunday, the fitness of Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has been a major talking point.

The 33-year-old is enjoying another stellar campaign on an individual level as after overcoming a slow start, he has 43 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.

SEE MORE: Liverpool injury news: Klopp dealt blow ahead of Champions League final

While that hasn’t translated into trophies as of yet this season, the Portuguese international will hope that his side can secure another Champions League triumph when they take on Liverpool in the final in Kiev on May 26.

However, after coming off against Barcelona after sustaining an ankle injury as he scrambled home an equaliser in the first half at the Nou Camp, many Madrid supporters would have been left anxious and fearing the worst that they could be forced to go without their leading goalscorer.

Zinedine Zidane has allayed their fears though, as the Real Madrid boss provided an update on Tuesday on the condition of his most influential player while there was also good news on Isco and Dani Carvajal too.

“They are all going to arrive at the Champions League final,” Zidane said, as quoted by Sky Sports. “The worst is Cristiano, because it’s just happened, but he’s fine. Isco will train with us normally and Carvajal has a little way to go, but physically he is working well.”

In truth, judging on some of their defending in recent outings, particularly in the second leg against Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu in the last stage, the return of Carvajal could be equally as important.

Los Blancos look vulnerable in wide positions, and that combined with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane could result in an absolute disaster. Carvajal can’t single-handedly solve their issue, but he could make a positive impact in terms of keeping them tighter at the back against a potent Reds attack.