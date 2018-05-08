Leicester vs Arsenal Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Arsene Wenger’s farewell tour heads to the King Power Stadium as Arsenal face Leicester.

Arsenal marked Wenger’s final home game with an emphatic victory against Burnley on Sunday to cement 6th place.

It was an emotional day for the Arsenal manager and the Gunners’ faithful with a series of tributes paid to the man who has been in charge for 22 years at the helm.

He will now be hoping his side can win away from home in the Premier League in 2018 when they take on Leicester as they have failed to take a single point on their travels.

Leicester lost 2-0 at home to West Ham on Saturday – and a win would guarantee a top-10 spot, but manager, Claude Puel is under pressure after just four wins in their last 19 Premier League games.

When is Leicester vs Arsenal and what time is kick-off?

Leicester host Arsenal at the King Power Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm BST on Wednesday, May 9.

Leicester vs Arsenal live stream and TV channel

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

However, highlights will be available on Sky Sports Main Event via the Red Button at 10.30pm.

Leicester vs Arsenal team news

Arsenal will be without captain Laurent Koscielny after the defender suffered a serious Achilles injury and will miss the World Cup with France.

Mesut Ozil will miss Arsenal’s final two games of the season with a back injury.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan came through the Burnley game unscathed and could start again.

Santi Cazorla was targeting a comeback before the end of the season – however, Arsene Wenger ruled him out for any of the remaining matches.

The veteran Spaniard has not played since 2016 due to a severe achilles injury.

Mohamed Elneny (ankle) is still unavailable.

Kasper Schmeichel (ankle), Shinji Okazaki (ankle), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Danny Simpson (groin), Robert Huth (ankle) and Matty James (Achilles) are also out along with Ben Chilwell and Daniel Amartey. Vicente Iborra (hamstring) remains a doubt.

Leicester vs Arsenal odds

Leicester – 11/4

Draw – 3/1

Arsenal – EVS