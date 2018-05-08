£70m Liverpool & Chelsea transfer target ready to do anything to seal dream move

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly ready to do anything to get himself a dream transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Poland international has made up his mind on a move to the Bernabeu, despite recent reports of interest from Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

MORE: Liverpool targeting loan move for Arsenal transfer target to give them best front four in Europe

One of the best strikers in the world, Lewandowski would undoubtedly make a great fit for any of those clubs, with the Daily Star recently linking him as a £70million target for them.

Still, Don Balon suggest he’s holding out for a move to Real Madrid instead, where he could also be just the upgrade Los Blancos need up front after a disappointing season from Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has looked past his best for much of this campaign and Madrid cannot afford to carry on without a genuinely world class strike force.

Lewandowski has been hugely prolific for Bayern, scoring 150 goals in 193 appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

While it would be a shame not to see him in the Premier League, the prospect of Lewandowski linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo and co. in Zinedine Zidane’s side next season is one for all neutrals to get excited about.