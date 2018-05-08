Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26, and so the last thing that Jurgen Klopp needs is fresh injury headaches.

Unfortunately for the German tactician, that’s exactly what he’s got as it has been confirmed that Liverpool have been dealt another blow on Tuesday.

SEE MORE: Liverpool set to beat Chelsea to £61.5million transfer after Jurgen Klopp meeting

According to The Mirror, and as seen in his Instagram post below, defender Joe Gomez has confirmed that his season is over, thus meaning he will miss the game in Kiev, while he’ll also be sidelined for the World Cup with England in Russia this summer.

That will come as a devastating blow for the 20-year-old, who has played an important role for the Reds this season with 31 appearances to his name in all competitions.

As per the report, after undergoing surgery on his ankle, he will not recover in time to feature in the showpiece season finale or the tournament this summer, and so Klopp will have to take that into consideration when he prepares his side for the end of their campaign.

With work potentially still to do in the Premier League as they look to hold on to a top-four spot, coupled with their date with Real Madrid, the last thing that the Liverpool boss needs is for his squad to become any thinner.

In truth, it shouldn’t hurt him too much as he’ll have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Nathaniel Clyne as options on the right while Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk will be expected to continue their partnership in the middle.

Nevertheless, it’s still not ideal from a depth point of view or from the player’s perspective himself that he will miss a really important game for his club and the chance to feature in a World Cup. Gomez will be hoping that there are a few more opportunities for that to happen in the future and that he can bounce back over the summer and come back stronger next season.