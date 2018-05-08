Liverpool set to beat Chelsea to £61.5million transfer after Jurgen Klopp meeting

Liverpool are reportedly looking set to beat Chelsea to the transfer of Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir in a £61.5million deal this summer.

This comes after Reds boss Jurgen Klopp met personally with the France international, according to Canal Plus journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin on Twitter.

This follows speculation from L’Equipe that Liverpool and Chelsea were among the clubs in for Fekir after his tremendous form in Ligue 1 this season.

Liverpool don’t exactly look short of quality in attack after their fine run of form this season, with the goal-scoring exploits of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino guiding them to the Champions League final.

?? #Fekir a rencontré #Klopp, très bon contacts entre eux.

Fekir va signer à #Liverpool pour 70M€ sauf imprévu. #Chelsea a aussi tenté sa chance, sans réussite. pic.twitter.com/olR2PXMGiz — Romain Collet-Gaudin (@RomainCG75) May 8, 2018

Still, having lost key playmaker Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, there does look to be room for more depth in that area.

Fekir is also a quality player who shouldn’t be overlooked by any ambitious club this summer, with the 24-year-old weighing in with an impressive 22 goals and 8 assists in all competitions this season.

There’s no doubt he could command a place in Klopp’s side and it looks as though the German has helped Liverpool pip Chelsea to an exciting deal here.