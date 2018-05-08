Man City vs Brighton Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Premier champions Man City host Brighton looking to break records in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side need one more win to break Chelsea’s 2004-05 tally of 95 points and last season’s 30 victories.

Victory will also mean they have a chance of breaking the 100 points barrier from their remaining two games.

Pep Guardiola’s side need just two more goals to beat Chelsea’s record of 103 set in 2010 and will be looking to bounce back after they were held to a surprising goalless draw against Premier League strugglers, Huddersfield.

Brighton have already secured survival with a famous win against Manchester United last Friday.

When is Man City vs Brighton and what time is kick-off?

Manchester City host Brighton at Etihad Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 8pm on Wednesday, May 9.

Man City vs Brighton live Stream and TV channel

The match will no be televised live in the UK.

However, highlights will be available on Sky Sports Main Event via the Red Button at 10.30pm.

? Emotions when this went in on Friday?#BHAFC ??? pic.twitter.com/JJrLpY2wJw — Brighton & Hove Albion ?? (@OfficialBHAFC) May 8, 2018

Man City vs Brighton team news

Defender Vincent Kompany could be back in the side after being left out for Sunday’s clash with Huddersfield with a minor knock.

Sergio Aguero remains sidelined with a knee injury though and is in a race to be fit for the World Cup meaning Gabriel Jesus should continue to play upfront.

Brighton have no new selection concerns after Friday’s victory against United.

Steve Sidwell has not featured all season, remains sidelined through injury.

Man City vs Brighton odds

Man City – 1/9

Draw – 10/1

Brighton – 25/1