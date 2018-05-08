Jose Mourinho ORDERS Manchester United to hijack £70million Real Madrid transfer deal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly instructed his club to beat Real Madrid to the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international is one of Europe’s most in-demand young players right now after a series of superb displays at the Stadio Olimpico this season and last.

Other top sides such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Milinkovic-Savic in recent times, but it seems Real Madrid have been one of United’s main competitors.

The Spanish giants need a long-term replacement for key midfield playmaker Luka Modric, and it seems the 23-year-old perfectly fits the bill for club president Florentino Perez.

According to Don Balon, however, this has only got Mourinho to urge United to step up their interest and it looks like they’re set to win the race for Milinkovic-Savic’s signature for around £70million.

This follows recent reports in the last few days from the Sun that the Red Devils were closing in on an £80m deal for the player, but it may be they can still get his price tag down a little.

Either way, he looks well worth the investment after impressing in Serie A and looking the perfect heir to the legendary Michael Carrick in United’s midfield.