Man Utd are reportedly willing to sacrifice Anthony Martial this summer in order to land one of their preferred attacking transfer targets.

The Frenchman hasn’t had a straight-forward campaign this year, as he has struggled to establish himself in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up.

Martial has made 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists, but the problem has been that he has been predominantly used off the bench.

Four of his eight Champions League outings were as a substitute, while particularly at the start of the season, the French international really struggled to earn himself a spot in the starting XI despite being decisive off the bench.

Now, The Mirror claim that it could be curtains for the 22-year-old’s career at Old Trafford this summer as Mourinho wants £40m-rated Borussia Dortmund ace Christian Pulisic, although he could face stiff competition for his signature given it’s suggested that Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all keen on the USA international too.

Such a swap deal could be considered a risk given Martial has now grown accustomed to the Premier League and is certainly still young enough to improve and progress further.

Meanwhile, Pulisic has impressed for Dortmund, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 41 appearances this season, but there are no guarantees at this stage that he would adapt and suit the Premier League to have more of an impact than Martial.

Nevertheless, that will be Mourinho’s decision to make as he will look to assemble a squad capable of doing better than the Red Devils did this season.

While they still have a chance of winning the FA Cup, coming in as runners-up in the Premier League title race along with disappointing exits from the League Cup and Champions League, changes will certainly be needed over the summer to ensure that they are in a stronger position to compete for major honours across all fronts.