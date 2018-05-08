Talks held: Manchester United working to seal transfer of one of Jose Mourinho’s favourite players

Talks have reportedly already taken place via intermediaries regarding a possible transfer taking Willian from Chelsea to Manchester United in a swap deal this summer.

Anthony Martial would be the other player moving in the deal, with Jose Mourinho viewing Willian as the perfect upgrade in attacking midfield, according to the Independent.

Mourinho signed Willian while he was Chelsea manager and was recently full of praise for him after the Brazilian opened the scoring against the Red Devils as the Blues lost 2-1 in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Daily Mirror have also reported of the possibility of such an exchange deal, while the Independent add that some contact has already been made and that Willian is seen as ideal to carry out Mourinho’s tactical plan.

It’s easy to see how Willian could be the more productive and hard-working kind of winger Mourinho likes in his squads, whilst also adding quality and experience to a youthful and inconsistent United squad.

The Portuguese tactician made it clear just how highly he rates him recently and the Independent fuel the feeling that he is desperate to work with him again.

‘Do you want to talk about Willian? Top, cream of the crop, he’s amazing,’ Mourinho was quoted by the Daily Mail in February.

United fans, however, rate Martial highly and may not be happy to see such a top young player sold to a major rival.