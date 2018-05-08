Not content with guiding Man City to the Premier League title and League Cup double this season, Pep Guardiola is reportedly planning for reinforcements to arrive this summer.

City wrapped up the league title with games to spare this year to showcase their dominance, but having fallen short in the FA Cup and Champions League, evidently there are improvements that can still be made.

In fairness, targeting another winger makes sense giving the heavy minutes that both Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling in particular have played this season, albeit the Spanish tactician does have countless other options at his disposal in the attacking third with the likes of Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

Nevertheless, in terms of offering more width and pace down the flanks, he surely can’t expect to rely so heavily on Sane and Sterling again next season across all competitions with the pair playing 47 and 45 games respectively this season.

In turn, as reported by The Daily Mail, Guardiola and City have six targets in mind to strengthen that area of his squad, with Eden Hazard, Riyad Mahrez, Leon Bailey, Gelson Martins, Christian Pulisic and Justin Kluivert all specifically mentioned as potential signings.

Naturally, the level of such transfers being realistic varies with each individual, particularly Hazard, as it’s difficult to picture Chelsea not only selling their most influential player, but also allowing him to join a direct rival would be a real surprise.

Given Guardiola’s direction at Man City in terms of building with youth and his track record of improving young players and making them stars, the likes of Bailey, Pulisic or Kluivert would seemingly make much more sense as it would follow the mould being built with Sane and Sterling.

All three starlets have impressed this season to earn plenty of plaudits, but it remains to be seen if it has been enough to earn them a big move to the Premier League champions so early in their careers, and whether they can even be prised away from their current clubs given their potential and importance already.