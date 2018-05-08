Real Madrid have been tipped to secure the signing of Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar before this summer’s World Cup.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an impressive first season in the French capital, albeit it has potentially ended prematurely due to a foot injury which has left him scrambling to be fit for the World Cup.

Nevertheless, that didn’t stop Neymar from bagging 28 goals and 19 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions, but speculation over his future has been surfacing for months despite not even being with PSG for a year.

Now it’s claimed that not only are Real Madrid ready to splash out close to €300m on signing him, but also that a deal could happen before the World Cup and Mohamed Salah is also a target for the Spanish giants.

“I do not say that Madrid is going to sign Neymar, I say that Neymar except a last minute surprise will play at Real Madrid next season,” said Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, as reported by The Express.

“The dream of Real Madrid is that the forward will become Salah, Cristiano (Ronaldo) and Neymar and the Brazilian can be a Madrid player even before the World Cup.

“Neymar had a good season at Barca, and it will cost Madrid between 20 and 25 per cent more than Paris Saint-Germain paid for him last summer. About €260-270m, it could be close to €300m.”

It remains to be seen if Inda’s tip comes true, but it would certainly be a shock if both Neymar and Salah signed for Madrid in the same window as that would surely also be impossible with FFP regulations in mind.

Nevertheless, for now it seems as though Inda is convinced something could happen, and what a forward line that would be along with Ronaldo with the pace, goals and creativity between them to help Zinedine Zidane’s side put up a better fight domestically as they sit on the cusp of more history in Europe ahead of the Champions League final on May 26.