Tottenham vs Newcastle Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Tottenham host Newcastle in the Premier League tomorrow looking to secure a place in the top four.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns last Saturday and Chelsea’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool leaves the Blues just two points behind in the final Champions League qualification position with two games to go.

Newcastle head to Wembley on Wednesday night, with the Magpies sitting safe in 10th place, however Rafa Benitez’s men lost 2-1 to Watford at the weekend.

Harry Kane will be looking to add to his Premier League goals tally of 27.

When is Tottenham vs Newcastle and what time is kick-off?

Tottenham host Newcastle at Wembley with kick-off scheduled for 8pm on Wednesday, May 9.

Tottenham vs Newcastle live Stream and TV channel

The match will no be televised live in the UK.

However, highlights will be available on Sky Sports Main Event via the Red Button at 10.30pm.

Tottenham vs Newcastle team news

Mousa Dembele (ankle) could return to the side, but Jan Vertonghen (ankle) and Serge Aurier (thigh) are less likely to be back.

Harry Winks remains out with a long-term ankle problem.

Islam Slimani is suspended for Newcastle, while Ciaran Clark is a doubt.

Meanwhile, Christian Atsu (knee) is out for the season.

Tottenham vs Newcastle odds

Tottenham – 2/11

Draw – 15/2

Newcastle – 17/1