What are the latest next Arsenal manager odds as Arteta’s odds slashed?

Massimiliano Allegri and Mikel Arteta are the leading contenders to become the next Arsenal manager, according to Goal.

The BBC say that the north London side have no specific deadline regarding the recruitment process, but an announcement is expected before the World Cup 2018 starts in Russia on 14 June.

Arsenal are searching for a new head coach to replace Arsene Wenger, whose 22-year reign at the club will come to an end on May 13 following the final Premier League game of the season at Huddersfield Town.

The departing manager was given a tremendous reception by the Emirates’ faithful as his side cemented sixth place when they defeated Burnley.

He will now be hoping his side can win away from home in the Premier League in 2018 when they take on Leicester as they have failed to take a single point on their travels.

Allegri is aiming for his fourth straight Scudetto title and is reportedly said to hold talks with Juventus in the coming weeks, regarding his future.

Goal said that Allegri was in London as recently as a fortnight ago and remains keen on seeking a new challenge abroad.

Meanwhile, Arteta has been a key part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom team as they cruised to the Premier League title with five games to go.

The former Arsenal captain commanded respect with his peers during his time in north London and is said favoured by chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

Latest next Arsenal manager odds

Max Allegri – 13/8

Luis Enrique – 4/1

Mikel Arteta – 7/1

Carlos Ancelotti – 8/1

Zeljko Buvac – 12/1

Brendan Rodgers – 16/1

Leonardo Jardim – 25/1