Arsene Wenger has provided an injury update regarding midfielder, Santi Cazorla.

Cazorla was first pictured training at the Emirates before Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final first leg tie against Atletico Madrid.

READ MORE: Leicester vs Arsenal Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

There had been suggestions Cazorla – who has not played since October 2016 due to serious Achilles injury problems – was in line to return to action before the end of the campaign after he returned to full training for the first time in 18 months.

Will Santi Cazorla play for Arsenal this season?

However, Wenger says that is not an option due to the advice he received from the club’s medical staff and he would not want to risk the Spaniard from reinjuring himself.

“He will not be able to play in the final game,” Wenger said. “It’s a shame. I brought him here, I love the player, I love the person.

“He looks quite good. He runs well, but medically people tell me it’s too much of a risk. It would be stupid to risk all the hard work he has done for one game.”

Cazorla, last week, aimed to return to first-team action for the Gunners before the end of the season.

“I’ve still got some way to go, because after being sidelined for 18 months, everything has to be done in its own time. But the sensations I have keep getting better and I’m feeling optimistic about the future,” Cazorla told Spanish media outlet AS.

“The objective is to play some part with the team before the season ends, but we have to take things carefully.

“After being out for so long it will take a while to get back into form, it’s a real struggle, but when you have been out like I have, you also notice pains elsewhere – apart from what I’ve had with my tendon.

“But all of that must mean that I am doing things right, and I hope to be back as soon as possible.”