Eight Barcelona stars look set to be shown the door at the Camp Nou this summer with the La Liga champions looking to complete a mass squad overhaul.

Eight Barcelona stars including Andre Gomes and Rafinha look set to permanently depart the Camp Nou this summer.

A report from the Spanish outlet Sport.es has stated that eight Barcelona stars now look likely to have played their final minutes for the side.

The most notable of the eight are two stars that are likely to carry hefty price-tags. Rafinha has enjoyed a successful loan spell at Serie A side Inter Milan since January and now looks as though he could complete a move on a permanent basis with the report stating that Inter have an option to buy Rafinha this summer for just €35m.

Andre Gomes on the other hand has struggled to find any consistent playing time this season and has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou continually in the last few months with the central-midfidler’s Camp Nou career looking to now be over.

Goal reported today that Gomes appears to be enduring what had been defined as “hell” at Barcelona after struggling to justify his €35m price-tag.

Gomes and Rafinha’s combined estimated fees reach a colossal €70m and that is without yet factoring in the other six stars that have been linked with moves away from Barcelona.

The perviously mentioned report states that Paco Alcacer, Denis Suarez, Aleix Vidal, Lucas Digne, Gerard Deulofeu and Munir all look as though they could join Rafinha and Gomes in exiting Barcelona after either disappointing seasons in La Liga or out on loan.