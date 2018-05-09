Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to be offered £8million-a-year to take Premier League job

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly set to be offered the chance to take over at Everton with a salary of £8million a year.

The French tactician will be stepping down as Gunners boss after 22 years this summer and it is not yet clear what lies in store next for him in the game.

MORE: Arsene Wenger drops hint over surprise new role after leaving Arsenal

While it would be hard to imagine Wenger at any other club, let alone another in the Premier League, he’s emerged as a top target for Everton chief Farhad Moshiri, according to the Sun.

The report claims the Toffees would be prepared to match Wenger’s current £8m-a-year salary, though interest from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain is also mentioned.

Wenger took charge of his final home game with Arsenal as they beat Burnley 5-0 at the weekend, with the north London giants also still to decide on his replacement at the Emirates Stadium.

This certainly promises to be an intriguing summer of managerial changes as Arsenal face a critical point in their recent history, while other clubs may also be keen to pounce and offer Wenger a chance to redeem himself after a difficult end to his time with the Gunners.

Despite being a legendary figure at the club, the second half of his reign has been significantly less successful than the first and it remains to be seen if he can truly cut it at the highest level.