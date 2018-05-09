‘Useless’ – Furious Chelsea fans hurl abuse at their £58m star after ’embarrassing’ performance vs Huddersfield

Chelsea supporters have taken to social media to express their fury at one Blues player in particular.

Chelsea fans were furious with Alvaro Morata following a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield this evening.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw vs Huddersfield in which the newly-promtied side guaranteed their Premier League safety.

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata. Southampton vs Chelsea line-up
Alvaro Morata struggled this evening for Chelsea

David Wagner’s side took the lead on the 50th minute through Laurent Depoitre and while Chelsea registered an equaliser through Marcos Alonso just twelve minutes later, Antonio Conte’s men were unable to find a winner.

The Blues have subsequently slipped off the pace for the race for the top four with Tottenham also managing to grab a vital three options this evening during a victory over Newcastle United at Wembley.

Conte’s side now sit two points adrift form the top four and will need Liverpool to lose against Brighton at Anfield this weekend in order to sneak into the Champions League qualification positions.

Chelsea supporters however turned their fury on Spanish striker Alvaro Morata this evening.

The Spaniard sealed a move to Stamford Bridge for £58m last summer but has struggled all season to win over supporters following a tricky debut season in London. (Fee per the Telegraph)

Many fans felt he was useless this eveningand carried little attacking threat.

 

