Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has hinted that Alvaro Morata will not be on the move in this summer’s transfer window following links with Juventus.

The Italian tactician told the Spain international he should be preparing for next season with the Blues after admittedly making a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Morata arrived as a big-name signing from Real Madrid but hasn’t hit the ground running at all with just 15 goals in 45 games in all competitions for Chelsea.

It is therefore unsurprising to see talk that the 25-year-old could make a speedy exit from the club, with the Sun recently claiming he was desperate for a return to his old side Juventus, who are also keen on a reunion.

Chelsea may want to give their record signing (£60m, according to BBC Sport‘s report at the time) more time to develop, and it seems Conte has attempted to play down talk of his exit with these quotes below.

‘Morata is Chelsea’s player, he must be ready to play tomorrow and next season. I think the situation is very clear,’ Conte is quoted by Goal.

‘I think this season was a difficult season, but not only for Morata. Your [the press] focus is only Morata, but I would like it if your focus was for the whole team. Not only one player.’

It remains to be seen if this will prove a wise choice, with Morata seeming to struggle with being first choice for a top club for basically the first time in his career, having excelled as more of a squad player at both Real Madrid and Juventus.