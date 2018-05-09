Zinedine Zidane threatens Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over Chelsea transfer raid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly threatened club president Florentino Perez that he’ll quit this summer unless he can secure the transfer of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

The French tactician is said to be fed up of speculation over his position at the Bernabeu and wants the signing of Hazard delivered as a show of faith or else he’ll pack his bags, according to Don Balon.

Hazard has shown himself to be one of the finest attacking players on the planet in recent times, and Don Balon suggest Zidane would much rather have him than Paris Saint-Germain front-man Neymar in his squad.

This would be a huge blow for Chelsea, who may struggle to persuade their biggest names to stay on at Stamford Bridge if they cannot ensure qualification for next season’s Champions League in their final few games of the season.

The Blues are two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with two games to play so could still leapfrog their rivals, but their poor form this season suggests it won’t be straightforward.

Were they to miss out on Europe’s top club competition for the second time in three seasons, it is hard to imagine Hazard and others would show too much loyalty if the likes of Real were to come calling.

Still, it remains to be seen first of all if Perez will bow to Zidane’s demands in bringing the Belgian to the Bernabeu, with a change of manager surely still a possibility if Los Blancos lose to Liverpool in the Champions League final later this month.