A huge advancement has emerged regarding the transfer speculation of one superstar possibly moving to Real Madrid.

PSG star Neymar has reportedly met with Real Madrid officials and is prepared to leave the French champions for a sensational move.

The Italian outlet CalcioMercato has reported that the Brazilian star has met with Real Madrid officials on more than one occasion while recovering from his recent injury in his homeland in March.

The report indicates that the Brazilian talisman and former Barcelona star is ready to seal a sensational move to Real Madrid and that Florentino Perez is prepared to make an audacious bid in the region of €260m to tempt PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to allow Neymar to depart in the summer.

Not just the size and the magnitude of the potential move is likely to raise eyebrows but also the timescale in which Neymar could be likely to leave Ligue 1 will come as a surprise to many.

The Brazilian star has endured just one season in France and it would be a move that would see him return to La Liga after only managing to secure domestic titles for PSG.

The French champions crashed out of the Champions League in the first knockout round of the competition this season at the hands of Real Madrid and it would appear that Neymar may not even be prepared to give the European competition another effort with PSG.