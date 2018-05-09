Just three points separate Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea in the race for the Premier League top four.

Chelsea were seemingly heading for a 5th place finish, however, they have put themselves within touching distance of the top four with four league wins on the spin.

The Blues kept their hopes of finishing in the top four last weekend when Olivier Giroud’s stunning header helped to beat top four rivals Liverpool by a single goal.

Liverpool are winless in their last three Premier League games, with the exertions in the Champions League affecting their Premier League form.

As well as losing to Chelsea, they drew games to West Brom and Stoke.

Meanwhile, Tottenham endured a shock defeat to West Brom on Saturday meaning Antonio Conte’s men are just two points behind.

How can Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea get Champions League football?

Liverpool

Liverpool (currently on 72 points) will qualify for the Champions League with a win on the final day against Brighton due to their current 15-goal-difference advantage over Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will also gain direct entry to the competition should they defeat holder, Real Madrid, in the showpiece final.

Tottenham

Spurs (currently on 71 points) need four points from their remaining two home games against Newcastle and Leicester (if there’s not an eight-goal swing with Chelsea) to secure a top-four place.

Chelsea

Antonio Conte’s men (currently on 69 points) need Liverpool to slip up on the final day.

If Liverpool to draw or lose against Brighton and the Blues win both their remaining matches against Huddersfield and Newcastle, they will finish in the top four.

Four points from those two games would also be enough if Liverpool lose to Brighton, according to Sky Sports.

If Spurs draw their remaining two games and Chelsea win both theirs, they will also finish in the top four.