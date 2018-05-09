Arsenal head to the King Power Stadium today to face Leicester in the Premier League.

Arsenal marked Wenger’s final home game with a 5-0 victory against Burnley on Sunday to cement 6th place.

The club paid tribute to Wenger with a series of tributes for his 22 years service at the helm.

It has been a tale of contrasting fortunes for the Gunners’ home and away form this season.

They sit 2nd in the home form league to champions, Manchester City, however they are 15th in the away form league table.

He will now be hoping his side can win away from home in the Premier League in 2018 as they have failed to take a single point on their travels.

Leicester lost 2-0 at home to West Ham on Saturday – and a win would guarantee a top-10 spot, but manager, Claude Puel is under pressure after just four wins in their last 19 Premier League games.

The Foxes are without a win in the last 22 Premier League meetings against Arsenal, drawing seven and losing 15.

When is Leicester vs Arsenal and what time is kick-off?

Leicester host Arsenal at the King Power Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm BST on Wednesday, May 9.

Is Leicester vs Arsenal on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

However, highlights will be available on Sky Sports Main Event via the Red Button at 10.30pm.

Leicester vs Arsenal team news

Arsenal will be without captain Laurent Koscielny after the defender suffered a serious Achilles injury and will miss the World Cup with France.

Mesut Ozil will miss Arsenal’s final two games of the season with a back injury, Wenger confirmed in his press conference.

Santi Cazorla was targeting a comeback before the end of the season – however, Wenger ruled him out for any of the remaining matches.

The veteran Spaniard has not played since 2016 due to a severe achilles injury.

Mohamed Elneny (ankle) is still unavailable.

Kasper Schmeichel (ankle), Shinji Okazaki (ankle), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Danny Simpson (groin), Robert Huth (ankle) and Matty James (Achilles) are also out along with Ben Chilwell and Daniel Amartey.

Meanwhile, Vicente Iborra (hamstring) remains a doubt.

Leicester vs Arsenal odds

Leicester – 10/3

Draw – 31/10

Arsenal – 17/20