Man City host Brighton looking in the Premier League this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side are on course to break records and are one more win to break Chelsea’s 2004-05 tally of 95 points and last season’s 30 victories.

READ MORE: Leicester vs Arsenal Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Victory will also mean they have a chance of breaking the 100 points barrier from their remaining two games.

Pep Guardiola’s side need just two more goals to beat Chelsea’s record of 103 set in 2010 but need to respond after being held to a 0-0 draw with Huddersfield.

Yaya Toure is expected to make his final appearance for Manchester City after eight great years at the club.

Brighton have already secured Premier League survival after securing a famous win against Manchester United last Friday.

When is Man City vs Brighton and what time is kick-off?

Manchester City host Brighton at Etihad Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 8pm on Wednesday, May 9.

Is Man City vs Brighton on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will no be televised live in the UK.

However, highlights will be available on Sky Sports Main Event via the Red Button at 10.30pm.

Man City vs Brighton team news

Defender Vincent Kompany is still a doubt after being left out for Sunday’s clash with Huddersfield with a minor knock.

Sergio Aguero remains sidelined with a knee injury though and is in a race to be fit for the World Cup meaning Gabriel Jesus should continue to play upfront.

Benjamin Mendy could make his first start since September.

Brighton have no new selection concerns after Friday’s victory against United.

Steve Sidwell has not featured all season, remains sidelined through injury.

Man City vs Brighton odds

Man City – 1/7

Draw – 9/1

Brighton – 22/1