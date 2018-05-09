Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia Final Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

All eyes will be on the Coppa Italia final as Juventus and AC Milan are set to do battle in Rome.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri needs just one point to win a seventh successive Serie A title as they are six points clear of 2nd place Napoli.

Allegri’s men came from behind to win 3-1 against Bologna in Saturday’s Serie A game and they will be hoping to complete their fourth consecutive league and cup double.

Allegri will face his old club AC Milan, who have not won a major trophy since he won the Serie A title in 2011 for the San Siro side.

Meanwhile, Gennaro Gattuso only took over the helm at the San Siro in November, guiding them to the last-16 of stage of the Europa League, where they were beaten by Arsenal.

He has also turned their league form around and they now sit in 6th place.

But he will be desperate to finish his first season in charge with a trophy.

When is Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia final and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place on Wednesday, May 9.

It will be held at the Stadio Olimpico.

Kick-off is at 8pm.

Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia Final Live Stream and TV Channel

The game is live to watch on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 8pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Juventus vs AC Milan team news

Juventus have been handed a boost as Mario Mandzukic, Mattia De Sciglio and Stefano Sturaro have returned from their respective injuries – according to Sky Sports.

Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia looks set to return from a back problem and Suso should shake off the knock he sustained against Hellas Verona, according to Goal.

Juventus vs AC Milan odds

Juventus – 3/4

Draw – 12/5

AC Milan – 15/4