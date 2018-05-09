It’s nearly time for Leicester vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

With 6th place assured – the focus will be on Arsene Wenger again – as he takes charge of his penultimate game.

READ MORE: Arsenal legend gives two reasons to pick Luis Enrique over Massimiliano Allegri as Arsene Wenger replacement

Arsene Wenger has made four changes to the side that beat Burnley.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding, Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck all start – and Alexandre Lacazette has been left out of the squad

Arsenal will be without captain Laurent Koscielny after the defender underwent surgery for his Achilles injury and will miss the World Cup with France.

Wenger confirmed in his press conference Mesut Ozil will miss Arsenal’s final two games of the season with a back injury.

Wenger also ruled Santi Cazorla out for any of the remaining matches.

The veteran Spaniard has not played since 2016 due to a severe achilles injury.

Mohamed Elneny (ankle) is still also unavailable.

Kasper Schmeichel (ankle), Shinji Okazaki (ankle), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Danny Simpson (groin), Robert Huth (ankle) and Matty James (Achilles) are also out along with Ben Chilwell and Daniel Amartey.

Meanwhile, Vicente Iborra (hamstring) is on the bench.

Leicester vs Arsenal starting lineup

Leicester XI

Arsenal XI

Here it is – our team for #LCFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/EyJGsweliB — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 9, 2018

Is Leicester vs Arsenal on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

However, highlights will be available on Sky Sports Main Event via the Red Button at 10.30pm.