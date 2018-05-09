Liverpool are reportedly preparing a £70million bid to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele this summer.

The France international hasn’t made the best of starts to life at the Nou Camp following his move from Borussia Dortmund in last year’s transfer window and it could be that this will ensure he makes a speedy exit from the club.

There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding Dembele for the last few months now, with Don Balon recently linking the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea with him, with Old Trafford said to be his favoured destination.

However, the latest from Don Balon is that Liverpool are looking at the 20-year-old attacker as a potential replacement for star forward Mohamed Salah, who has been linked with Real Madrid after his sensational start to life at Anfield.

Just yesterday Don Balon suggested Jurgen Klopp could be open to doing business for Salah if he gets three Real Madrid players in return, one of which is another ideal like-for-like replacement in the form of Gareth Bale.

However, Dembele could be another fine option and Don Balon suggest the Reds are ready to pay big for the exciting youngster, who seems an ideal fit for the way Klopp gets his teams to play.

It may be that the former Dortmund starlet would take this chance to revive his career on Merseyside, where he’d likely get more of a first-team role and fit in better in the system that has got the best out of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane this season.