Champions League giants will accept £104m bid for Liverpool transfer target lined up to replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool face paying as much as £104million for the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele this summer amid rumours linking Mohamed Salah with Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, the Reds are looking at Dembele to replace Salah, but would have to pay a huge sum of money to bring the young Frenchman to Anfield.

Earlier today another piece from Don Balon reported that Liverpool were prepared to offer around £70m for Dembele, but it looks like that won’t be anywhere near enough to convince the Catalan giants to part with the 20-year-old.

The latest Don Balon update states that Real are aware of quite how much money Liverpool will have to spend if they do cash in on Salah, so want to get as much out of the Reds as they can.

Dembele would be a fine signing for Liverpool if he could get to anything like the form he showed at his previous club Borussia Dortmund.

Whilst in Germany, the youngster was considered one of European football’s most exciting talents, but he’s struggled to replicate that so far at the Nou Camp.

Jurgen Klopp has got the likes of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to take their game to another level so it’s easy to imagine he’d work wonders with a talent like Dembele.

Still, it remains to be seen how much Liverpool would be willing to spend on the player, while keeping Salah will also surely be their top priority anyway.