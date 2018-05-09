Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is reportedly not keen on accepting a transfer to Liverpool as part of a swap deal involving Mohamed Salah moving to the Bernabeu.

According to Don Balon, the Wales international is not keen on the switch to Anfield as he’d rather join Manchester United or return to his former club Tottenham instead.

Bale has been in Madrid since the summer of 2013, and despite starting brightly has faded somewhat in the last couple of seasons due to a combination of fitness issues and a perceived dip in confidence.

No longer looking quite like the player who terrorised Premier League defences in his prime for Spurs, Bale could perhaps do with a change of scene this summer.

Real seem keen to use him in a deal for Salah, claim Don Balon, but that looks unlikely to work for the moment due to the 28-year-old’s own lack of desire to join Liverpool.

Don Balon have recently linked Manchester United with Bale so this could be good news for them ahead of an important summer in the transfer market.

Jose Mourinho looks in need of more pace and quality in his attack after unconvincing performances from Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford this season.

If Bale could get back to his best at United he’d be a valuable asset in helping the club close the gap on Manchester City next season.