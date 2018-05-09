Manchester United star’s agent offers him transfer to Champions League giants

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly weighing up the potential transfer of Paul Pogba after being offered the Manchester United midfielder by his agent Mino Raiola.

Despite the France international only joining United last season in a keenly-anticipated move, it seems his future at Old Trafford may already be in doubt after a difficult season.

MORE: Jose Mourinho in talks to sign £220m trio for Man Utd, including Liverpool and Chelsea targets

Pogba has not always looked his convincing best as a Red Devils player and it could undoubtedly be tempting for him to move to a club like PSG to escape Jose Mourinho, who doesn’t seem the ideal manager to get the best out of him.

The Daily Record report that Pogba has been offered to PSG and other clubs, with the French giants showing the most interest so far.

Their report adds that there have been issues with the 25-year-old and his role under Mourinho, though he has started to play more on the left-hand side of a midfield three in recent times.

The Metro are among a number of sources to link United with a move for a new midfielder this summer, with big names like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Jorginho in their sights, which could raise further doubts over Pogba’s future in Manchester.

PSG have signed some of the world’s biggest names in recent times, such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and Pogba could be another fine addition to the team if he can get back to the kind of form he showed during his Juventus days.