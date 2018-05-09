Manchester United star to help Jose Mourinho in transfer mission to replace him this summer

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick will reportedly be trusted with a key role in transfers by manager Jose Mourinho this summer.

The former England international is due to retire at the end of this season and move into a coaching role at Old Trafford, but also seems to have won the trust of Mourinho in what could be an important summer in the transfer market.

Carrick’s retirement means United will need to bring in quality in midfield, with a host of big names recently linked with the Red Devils.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Jorginho and Fred are among the club’s main targets in that position and Carrick could play a key role in deciding who is brought in, according to the Metro.

One of the finest midfielders in United’s recent history, it makes sense that United could trust Carrick with an important decision in replacing him.

Any of the names mentioned above seem ideal candidates for Mourinho’s side, and they’ll hope Carrick can advise them correctly as they begin work to topple Manchester City in next season’s title race.

Having been so far behind their neighbours this term, it will likely take even more spending this summer to close the gap in 2018/19.