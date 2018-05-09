Manchester City have reportedly revived their interest in sealing the transfer of Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez this summer amid links with Arsenal.

The Algeria international has been one of the finest players in the Premier League in recent seasons and would undoubtedly be a hit at a bigger club after his success with the Foxes.

MORE: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to be offered £8million-a-year to take Premier League job

According to the Times, City are keen on Mahrez again despite being quoted a whopping £95million for him when they tried to sign him back in January.

This is despite the Daily Express recently claiming the 27-year-old was holding out for a move to London this summer, with Arsenal his preferred destination.

While the Daily Star have linked Mahrez with Arsenal this season, it remains to be seen if he is still a top priority for the club as they prepare to change manager this summer when Arsene Wenger steps down.

This uncertainty at the Emirates Stadium could in theory hand City some advantage in the deal, with the Times reporting Mahrez is among a number of targets for Pep Guardiola as he also looks to strengthen in defence and midfield.

Having strolled to the Premier League title this season, landing a star of Mahrez’s quality would surely be another step towards retaining their crown next year and perhaps adding the Champions League to their list of honours.