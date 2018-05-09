Key Manchester United talisman now a doubt for FA Cup final vs Chelsea after suffering serious injury

A key Manchester United star could miss the FA Cup final vs Chelsea after suffering a serious injury.

Romelu Lukaku could miss the FA Cup final for Manchester United vs Chelsea with an ankle injury.

The Belgian picked up a knock on his ankle during Manchester United’s win vs Arsenal ten days ago. Lukaku limped out of action for United during their 2-1 victory over Arsene Wenger in the French manger’s final visit as Gunners boss to Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail have today reported that Lukaku is now expected to miss two weeks of action for United and could now also become a doubt for the FA Cup final if he does not regain fitness quickly.

Lukaku will not only be a huge miss due the quality that he brings to Jose Mourinho’s side, but also the predicament and limitations that United may face without him.

Manchester United decided to start Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in Lukaku’s absence last Friday against Brighton at the Amex Stadium and both produced little to suggest that they can fill the whole left by the injured Belgian.

United fell to a 1-0 defeat to the newly-promoted side and Rashford and Martial offered little attacking threat.

United fans will be praying that their Belgian talisman makes it back in time for their trip to Wembley to face Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side.