Champions League winner tempted to accept £61million Manchester United transfer offer

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is reportedly the subject of a £61million transfer bid from Manchester United, according to sources in Spain.

The France international is tempted to try his luck with a move to the Premier League and to work again under his old manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, according to Don Balon.

Varane would undoubtedly be a fine addition to this United squad given their weakness at the back, with none of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones or Marcos Rojo really looking good enough as long-term options to be first choice in that department.

Varane, meanwhile, has been a key player for Real Madrid in their three Champions League victories in recent years, and of course first made his breakthrough at the Bernabeu under Mourinho.

It would be little surprise to see the Portuguese tactician look to work with the 25-year-old again at United, as he has the perfect blend of experience along with untapped potential.

With his best years still ahead of him, Varane could perhaps benefit from a new challenge and seems a good fit for Premier League football, while working under a defensively astute coach like Mourinho could really take him to another level.