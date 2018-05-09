Arsene Wenger has announced that he will be leaving Arsenal at the end of this season. Although his later part of the career at Arsenal has not been that successful, there is no doubting the fact that he left a massive impact on the English football. Below are some of the best moments of Arsene Wenger at his club.

1- The 1998 Double

When Arsene Wenger came to Arsenal in 1996, he was only the 3rd foreign manager to head a Premier League team. Holding a degree in Economics and a bookish appearance to him, he looked completely at odds with the team of Arsenal at the time. Though; in a very short span of time, he proved his ability by winning the domestic double of 1998 for his club.

Arsenal began relatively well in the season of 1997-98, yet a string of disappointing performances in November and December left the team at the sixth spot. Therefore, it was no less than a miracle when Arsenal caught up with Manchester United who was leading with 12 points at the end of February. Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy with two matches to spare after a streak of victories. Wenger’s team also defeated Newcastle United by 2-0 in the FA Cup final.

2- Bringing Sol Campbell

It is very rare for a club to sign a rival’s stars. And when that club is Arsenal and the rival club is Tottenham, the probability is all the more unlikely. Yet it happened in 2001 when Arsene Wenger brought Sol Campbell to Arsenal.

Sol was a huge star at Tottenham and had played almost a decade for the Spurs. He joined Arsenal on a free transfer when his contract expired at Spurs, causing a huge outcry among Tottenham fans.

Sol proved very valuable for Arsenal as he won 3 FA Cups and 2 Premier League titles under Arsene Wenger besides being part of the 2004 Invincibles team as well.

3- Arsenal beat United during the 2001-02 campaign:

In the early 2000s, it was quite a feat to beat Manchester United to the league title. However, Arsene Wenger managed to do it in the 2001-02 campaign. More surprisingly, he won the league title by beating United at their home ground.

Arsenal needed just one victory for the title when they traveled to Old Trafford. They had already won the FA Cup and this was Wenger’s chance for the second domestic double.

At that time, Arsenal was playing without Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Tony Adams. Yet, they won thanks to the goal from Sylvain Wiltord.

4- The Invincibles:

Chelsea holds the most points in a Premier League season record while Manchester United have also crossed the 90 points mark more than once. However, no team has been able to claim the Invincibles record after Arsenal set it in 2004.

The team of that season could boast of players like Thierry Henry who was touching the peaks of his performances while Bergkamp nearing retirement was also quite good. Also, there was Robert Pires, Patrick Vieira, Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole to smash their opponents.

When Arsene Wenger had commented about the possibility of going an entire season unbeaten, he was mocked in the media then. Wenger proved himself right just a year later by achieving what many believed to be impossible.