Tottenham host Newcastle in the Premier League tonight looking to secure a place in the Champions League.

Spurs suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns last Saturday and will be looking to bounce back as Chelsea are only two points behind.

Mauricio Pochettino has opted for a back-four tonight, with Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-Min brought in to the starting lineup.

Tottenham have absentees, with Eric Dier (ill), Mousa Dembele (ankle), Serge Aurier (hamstring) and Harry Winks (ankle) all out.

However, there was good news for Tottenham fans as Jan Vertonghen has recovered from his own twisted ankle picked up against West Brom and he returns to the line-up.

As for Newcastle, DeAndre Yedlin appeared just once for Spurs in his spell with the London club and he starts at right-back for Newcastle.

Matt Ritchie also replaces Jacob Murphy.

Tottenham vs Newcastle starting lineup

Tottenham XI

Spurs team: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane.

Subs: Vorm, Rose, Alderweireld, Foyth, Lamela, Lucas, Llorente.

Newcastle XI