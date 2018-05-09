West Ham vs Man Utd Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

West Ham host Manchester Utd in the Premier League tomorrow evening.

The hosts are safe in the Premier League after they put in a superb performance against Leicester on Saturday to win 2-0, with goals from Joao Mario and a brilliant strike from captain Mark Noble.

In contrast, it was a miserable trip to Brighton for Manchester Utd as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat.

Manager Jose Mourinho was particularly unhappy with the performance of some of his players he started with, so there could be a number of changes made to his side.

The Red Devils require just a single point to secure 2nd place in the Premier League.

When is West Ham vs Man Utd and what time is kick-off?

West Ham host Manchester United at the London Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 8pm on Thursday, May 9.

West Ham vs Man Utd Live Stream and TV Channel

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

West Ham vs Man Utd team news

Romelu Lukaku is a doubt for the trip to West Ham after being injured from a challenge by Arsenal’s young Greek defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos during Utd’s 2-1 win over Arsenal, according to The Sun.

Alexis Sanchez also didn’t play against Brighton as he was carrying a slight knock but the Chilean should be available again in time to face David Moyes’ side, according to Goal.

Sergio Romero is still a long-term absentee.

Goal also said that Moyes will be hopeful that top scorer Marko Arnautovic will be fit after he was replaced as a precautionary measure during the win at Leicester.

The Sun also report that Javier Hernandez (knee), Michael Antonio, James Collins (both hamstring), Winston Reid (concussion), Pedro Obiang (knee) and Sam Byram (ankle) are all unavailable for the game.

West Ham vs Man Utd odds

West Ham – 15/4

Draw – 29/10

Man Utd – 4/5