When will Antonio Conte’s future be decided at Chelsea?

Antonio Conte’s future at Chelsea will be resolved once they have finished their season in less than two weeks’ time.

The Blues finish their campaign at Wembley on May 19 in the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Conte enjoyed a fantastic start to life at Stamford Bridge by winning the Premier League in his inaugural season in England.

However, this season has been an entirely different story and the Italian has often cut a frustrated figure on the touchline, with most of the latest betting odds suggesting he’s likely to be on his way out of the club in the summer.

After drawing 1-1 v West Ham on April 8, Chelsea were 10 points behind the top four and were seemingly heading for a 5th place finish.

However, they have put themselves within touching distance of the top four and are only two points behind Tottenham.

They have the FA Cup final to look forward too and Conte went into detail about his future at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m very focused on the present, to do the job in the best way for the players and the fans. Our job is not simple, it’s not easy. But I’m totally focused on the present,” Conte said, as reported by Sky Sports.

“There are only two weeks and this season will finish and you will know if there is a different situation or not, if you see me again next season and we start again from the first game speculating about my future.”

Chelsea have shown great form with five wins on the spin and play Huddersfield tonight.