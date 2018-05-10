The agent of highly-rated Napoli midfielder Jorginho said he has yet to receive any offer from Manchester United, according to Goal.

Jorginho arrived at Napoli in January of 2014, for €10m, from Hellas Verona, and his impressive performances in Serie A have seen him linked with some of Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester City in a potential £50million move, according to another report from Goal.

READ MORE: Paul Pogba next club odds: Is France star favourite to stay at Man Utd?

His agent Joao Santos claimed that ‘four or five’ English clubs are after the Brazil-born Italy international – who has scored two goals in Serie A this season, creating 44 chances with four assists.

“A Manchester City bid for Jorginho? Everyone knows there are four or five Premier League clubs who want Jorginho,” he told CalcioNapoli24.

“Napoli have never talked about anything and I’ve never talked to other teams officially. I’m waiting for Napoli to define his future.”

Goal have mentioned United as being among the clubs keen on acquiring the services of the 26-year-old, who will be looking to add some control in the middle of the park next season and improve on their Premier League title challenge.

However, his agent insists no move has been made by those at Old Trafford.

Santos told Radio Crc: “Jorginho has done very well with Napoli, he plays for the Italian national team, he is unique in his characteristics and for those reasons he’s probably being followed by many teams.

“At the moment though there are a lot of rumours flying about. The Napoli coach and players are being approached by first one team then another, but there’s nothing official.

“The last thing I read is that Manchester United made a proposal through [Jose] Mourinho’s representative [Jorge Mendes], but no-one called me.”

Jorginho is one of the best distributors in Europe and is a deep-lying playing, so would be an asset for a Manchester Utd side craving a long-term replacement for the retiring, Michael Carrick.

According to Squawka, he has completed 2489 passes this season with a pass accuracy of 89%.