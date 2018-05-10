Crucial talks planned: Arsenal managerial candidate discusses future, makes key demand

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has discussed what his future holds amid ongoing speculation linking him with being a candidate for the Arsenal job.

As noted by The Express, the Italian tactician is said to be on the shortlist of Arsene Wenger successors as the veteran tactician confirmed his intention to step down at the end of the season.

After his farewell at his last home game at the weekend, Wenger has just one more match left in charge away at Huddersfield on Sunday, and then the focus will fully switch to appointing his successor and it’s a decision that Arsenal can’t afford to get wrong.

Following a 22-year stint in charge, there is naturally going to be a difficult transitional phase that follows. Whether they opt to find someone with similar ideologies and principles remains to be seen, or they could opt to follow an entirely different path and bring about real change.

Allegri wasn’t giving too much away though, as he insisted that he’ll firstly sit down and speak with Juventus officials about the plan to continue to strengthen the Turin giants and keep them at the top. If he likes what he hears, then perhaps he’ll rule himself out of contention for the Arsenal job.

“I have a contract with Juventus and as we do every year, we will meet at the end of the season to plan the future,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “We need to be clear to understand how to improve ourselves again, to win is always difficult and we must always build to try to win on all fronts.”

Allegri was speaking after lifting his fourth consecutive Coppa Italia on Wednesday night after a 4-0 win over AC Milan in the final.

Further, Juve are on the cusp on winning a fourth straight Serie A title too as they continue to dominate domestically. While they continue to fall short in Europe, it could be argued that the Italian tactician has little left to achieve in Turin, and so a new challenge in north London could have its appeal.