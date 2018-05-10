Liverpool will be fully focused on their upcoming Champions League final appearance, but speculation suggests they could have a major summer arrival.

As noted by RMC Sport, the Reds have reportedly reached an agreement over the €70m signing of Lyon’s Nabil Fekir as he continues to enjoy a stellar campaign.

SEE MORE: ‘No hope in the Champions League final’ – Real Madrid fans adamant Liverpool will beat them on this one condition

The 24-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided seven assists in 38 appearances this season, and with an ability to fill the void left behind by Philippe Coutinho as well as offering a different option in a more advanced role given his versatility, he could be an excellent addition to the Liverpool squad.

However, the Merseyside giants may have a problem as his father has commented on his future and has seemingly dismissed suggestions that Liverpool are close to reaching a deal to signing his son this summer.

“Nabil in Liverpool, that’s wrong,” he said, as per Olympique-et-lyonnais.com, as re-reported by The Mirror. “I hear there are arrangements, stuff like that – I was surprised.

“I can deny this information right now; it’s not true. Otherwise Nabil would have told me right away, we are very close. I can guarantee you that he never met him [Klopp]. His dream is to play in the Champions League with his boyhood club.”

That in turn suggests that media reports have significantly jumped the gun on Fekir to Liverpool, although it doesn’t necessarily rule out the possibility of it happening entirely as it hasn’t come from the player himself or the club.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in such fine form this season, adding more quality to the attack would make Liverpool even more potent. For now though, they can ill afford to be distracting themselves with transfer talk as they prepare to face Real Madrid in Kiev in the Champions League final on May 26.