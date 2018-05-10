Jose Mourinho confirms one Man Utd star definitely won’t leave this summer

Man Utd have fallen short of their objectives this season, and that in turn could lead Jose Mourinho to oversee some big changes this summer.

The Red Devils trail rivals Man City by a whopping 20 points with just two games remaining in the Premier League campaign, while they crashed out of the Champions League much earlier than widely expected against Sevilla.

In turn, although they still have a chance of winning silverware with the FA Cup final coming up, it’s surely not enough for a club with their history and strength in the transfer market not to be achieving more and being closer to winning major honours.

Various players have struggled to hit top form consistently over the course of the season, and one of those players has been forward Marcus Rashford.

The 20-year-old has managed just 12 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances in all competitions, and although he’s still very young, he would have undoubtedly hoped to have a bigger impact and influence on games considering how many times he’s featured.

However, Mourinho has no interest in seeing him leave Old Trafford this summer it seems when question marks were raised over it.

“No,” Mourinho began, as quoted by The Mirror. “He impresses me. That’s the reason why he was selected for every match of the season – absolutely every match of the season – and that’s why he played in so many of them.

“So he doesn’t need to leave to play or to need anything.”

That doesn’t necessarily tell the whole story though as Romelu Lukaku has been the preferred option up top while the January signing of Alexis Sanchez will make it harder for Rashford to emerge as the star performer for United on a regular basis as he continues to feature out wide.

Many of his appearances have also been as a substitute, and so if he doesn’t kick on and discover his best form next season, coupled with the potential that United don’t bridge the gap and struggle again, that could lead to a re-think from Mourinho.

For now though, it sounds as though the Portuguese tactician is more than ready to continue to show faith and trust in the youngster.