Liverpool are reportedly ready to join the running for the transfer of Bordeaux starlet Malcom this summer as they eye new signings in attack.

L’Equipe recently linked Liverpool with an interest in Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir, but it seems Jurgen Klopp has other targets in mind as well.

It may also be that a move for Fekir is not in fact on the cards after his father was quoted in the Daily Mirror as ruling out that a deal for him to move to Anfield was on the cards.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are interested in £40million-rated Malcom, who has also been at various points a target for Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Mail also lists Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey as an option for the Reds, along with Borussia Dortmund youngster Christian Pulisic.

Any of these would likely make fine additions to Klopp’s squad, with the German tactician showing he knows how to get the best out of attacking players.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been a world class front three this season despite not being the biggest names before arriving at Liverpool.

Having lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, further additions to that attacking trio could be necessary for the club if they are to challenge on all four fronts next season.