Liverpool vs Brighton Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Liverpool host Brighton in the final day of the Premier League with a place in the Champions League at stake.

Liverpool are winless in their last three Premier League games, with the exertions in the Champions League seemingly affecting their Premier League form.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid ready to pounce in shock raid on Barcelona, shirt number reserved

They lost to Chelsea last week and previously drew games to West Brom and Stoke.

However, their destiny is in their hands and a draw will be enough to seal a top four place, given their superior goal difference over Chelsea.

But, should the Reds lose and Chelsea win their final game against Newcastle – then the Blues will snatch 4th place.

Mohamed Salah will be looking to add to his 31 Premier League goals and win the Golden Boot this weekend.

Meanwhile, Brighton are guaranteed Premier League football next season after they secured a famous win against Manchester Utd last Friday.

When is Liverpool vs Brighton and what time is kick-off?

Liverpool host Brighton at Anfield with kick-off scheduled for 3pm on Sunday, May 13.

Liverpool vs Brighton Live Stream and TV channel info

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 2.45pm, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Liverpool vs Brighton team news

Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been ruled out for the season and the World Cup with a knee injury, along with Joel Matip (thigh).

Adam Lallana was included in the Liverpool squad against Roma but failed to make the bench and did not appear in the squad against Chelsea last week.

Emre Can (back) is still out with injury and Joe Gomez (ankle) will miss the rest of the season and the World Cup finals with England, according to the official Liverpool website.

Meanwhile, Brighton have no new fresh injury concerns.

Liverpool vs Brighton odds

Liverpool – 1/6

Draw – 7/1

Brighton – 17/1