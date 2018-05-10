‘He’s destroyed our club’ – Manchester United fans dismayed at bizarre Jose Mourinho decision vs West Ham

Manchester United fans are convinced Anthony Martial is on his way out of the club after being dropped for tonight’s game against West Ham.

Jose Mourinho has rung the changes at the London Stadium, making eight in total after his side were the victims of a surprise defeat at Brighton last time round.

Martial started in the loss at Brighton and failed to impress, and it seems Mourinho has decided to take action by not giving him another go tonight.

Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard look to be starting up front together in a 5-3-2 formation, with the Red Devils boss perhaps feeling experimental towards the end of this season, but the lack of strikers hasn’t gone down well with supporters, particularly with Martial missing out.

Martial is hugely popular among United fans, so many are now taking to Twitter to bid him farewell and bemoan the fact that he seems to be heading for the exit door.

The Daily Mirror are among those to report that Martial could be surplus to requirements and that he may even be used as bait in a swap deal for Chelsea winger Willian.

Here’s how it’s all going down on United Twitter…

Bye Martial 😭😩 — 😊 (@Oreoluwa__a) May 10, 2018

Bye bye martial — H (@kamikazewinger) May 10, 2018

🤔 No strikers starting on the pitch for #MUFC whilst Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford sit on the bench… Something not right there.#WHUMUN #PL pic.twitter.com/01VPaFTbaU — Alex Turk ✍🏻 (@_AlexTurk) May 10, 2018

if we're playing 3-4-3 and José has gone with Pogba on the left instead of Martial, he (Martial) is 100% leaving this summer. #WHUMUN — Dessalean Killmonger (@dessalean) May 10, 2018

Rashford and martial are gone. Do u know how disrespectful that is? They are gone. He’s destroyed our club — 🇳🇬 (@ezenwa_george) May 10, 2018

A five man defence and two holding midfielders and no recognised striker. Both Rashford and Martial on the bench?? Just don't get it. 🤔 — Donna (@DonnaMUFC20) May 10, 2018