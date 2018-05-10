‘He’s destroyed our club’ – Manchester United fans dismayed at bizarre Jose Mourinho decision vs West Ham

Manchester United fans are convinced Anthony Martial is on his way out of the club after being dropped for tonight’s game against West Ham.

Jose Mourinho has rung the changes at the London Stadium, making eight in total after his side were the victims of a surprise defeat at Brighton last time round.

Martial started in the loss at Brighton and failed to impress, and it seems Mourinho has decided to take action by not giving him another go tonight.

Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard look to be starting up front together in a 5-3-2 formation, with the Red Devils boss perhaps feeling experimental towards the end of this season, but the lack of strikers hasn’t gone down well with supporters, particularly with Martial missing out.

martial man utd
Anthony Martial could be leaving Manchester United

Martial is hugely popular among United fans, so many are now taking to Twitter to bid him farewell and bemoan the fact that he seems to be heading for the exit door.

The Daily Mirror are among those to report that Martial could be surplus to requirements and that he may even be used as bait in a swap deal for Chelsea winger Willian.

Here’s how it’s all going down on United Twitter…

