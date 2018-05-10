‘Stop bullying him’ – Jose Mourinho slammed for criticising Manchester United star’s display vs West Ham

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could reportedly be seen berating Luke Shaw for going too far forward against West Ham this evening.

The Red Devils are in action at the London Stadium with a much-changed side from the one that lost 1-0 to Brighton last week.

Mourinho has made eight changes in total, and also seems to be trying a somewhat experimental 5-3-2 system with Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard paired together as makeshift strikers.

However, despite Shaw starting at left wing-back, it seems Mourinho isn’t happy with him going too far forward.

This attitude seems to typify the Portuguese’s conservative approach to games and harsh treatment of players who don’t perfectly align with his mentality.

It’s fair to say United fans aren’t too happy with what they’re seeing tonight, with the score tied 0-0 at half time.

And with Mourinho finding an excuse to yet again attack Shaw for his performance, it’s clear the supporters are firmly siding with the player over the manager on this one…

