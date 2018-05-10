Manchester United may be about to lose one of their best connections in the transfer market of the last few years.

According to Tuttosport, with translation from the Metro, super-agent Mino Raiola is angry at Jose Mourinho’s treatment of his client Paul Pogba this season.

The report states Raiola could take a first act of revenge by pushing another of his clients, Justin Kluivert, to join Everton instead of United this summer.

The Daily Mirror recently linked the Red Devils with an interest in signing the Ajax winger, with Daley Blind possibly lined up to move in the opposite direction in a swap deal.

This looks a big worry for United, however, with Raiola hugely influential in bringing so many top players to Old Trafford in recent years as he represents Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, as well as recently-departed stars Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Pogba has endured a frustrating campaign, however, often finding himself on the bench in important matches and struggling to shine in the role given to him by Mourinho.

Tuttosport suggests this means relations between United and Raiola have soured, so the club will have to work out another way to land the world’s best talent.